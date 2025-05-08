Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand has secured funding worth Rs 1910 crore from the European Investment Bank (EIB) for urban infrastructure development, officials confirmed on Thursday.

According to a release, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that "we are continuously working for the development of infrastructure facilities in the state. The proposed scheme will promote cleanliness along with the supply of pure drinking water in the urban areas benefiting from it."

Uttarakhand got a big success under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Agreement reached on projects worth Rs 1910 crore in the negotiations between the Government of India, Uttarakhand Government and European Investment Bank (EIB). Project records will be signed in June 2025 and the tender process will start.

As per the release, on Thursday, project negotiations were held with the European Investment Bank (EIB) for financing of about Rs 1910 crore on the projects proposed for Pithoragarh, Sitarganj, Rudrapur and Kashipur cities under the Uttarakhand Urban Area Development Agency. EIB has agreed to finance these projects.

The proposed amount includes projects related to drinking water and sewerage in Pithoragarh and drinking water system in Sitarganj, Rudrapur and Kashipur, whose DPR (Detail Project Report) has already been prepared.

On this occasion, Mrs. Aparna Bhatia from Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Mr. Maximilian from EIB and Secretary Shri Chandresh Kumar from Uttarakhand Government held talks through virtual medium. The Department of Economic Affairs had reviewed all the DPRs and shared them with EIB. These projects were approved by EIB in the meeting.

In the meeting, EIB and Department of Economic Affairs praised UUSDA for the preparation and presentation of the project. It was also decided that the project records would be signed in June 2025 and the tender process would be started.

Program Director Chandresh Kumar said that availability of drinking water and sanitation services is very important in a border town like Pithoragarh. These basic facilities improve the standard of living, which accelerates the overall development of the state. (ANI)

