Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 8 (ANI): The woman who has accused Uttarakhand BJP MLA Mahesh Negi of sexual harassment on Monday wrote to SSP Dehradun alleging that Sub-Inspector Neema Rawat had forced her to settle the matter with the MLA.

The woman in her letter also requested that the case be investigated by some other officer.

Uttarakhand police had registered an FIR against BJP MLA Mahesh Negi and his wife in an alleged sexual harassment case. The case was registered at Nehru Colony police station as per the court order of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Dehradun.

The case was registered late on Saturday night under various sections of rape and intimidation, in accordance with the request letter given by the victim woman.

As per the FIR copy, "The MLA raped the victim and threatened her not to reveal it to anyone. The MLA's wife then offered her money in exchange for her silence to hide the crime."

The court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Dehradun had on Saturday directed the station officer of Nehru Colony police station to register a case and start an investigation against Negi and his wife.

The victim's lawyer SP Singh said that as per the application by the victim, the BJP MLA is accused of sexual harassment while his wife is accused of offering money to hide the crime.

Earlier, Nainital High Court stayed the arrest of the woman who accused BJP MLA Mahesh Negi of sexual harassment.

The woman, who levelled the allegation, had previously released a video in which she said that the MLA had a physical relationship with her for two years. She had also said that her daughter's DNA sample should be matched with that of the MLA as it does not match that of her husband. (ANI)

