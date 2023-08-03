Dehradun, Aug 3 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Thursday decided to revise the rules that regulate the sale and possession of acid and similar substances in both wholesale and retail markets in the state.

The Cabinet has given its approval to the Uttarakhand Poisons (Possession and Sale) Rules, 2023, Chief Secretary S S Sandhu told reporters here.

It will supersede the Uttarakhand Poisons (Possession and Sale) Rules, 2015, he said after a Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet also decided to introduce the Uttarakhand Drone Promotion and Usage Policy to encourage the usage of the device in key sectors of the economy such as agriculture, mining, infrastructure, geospatial mapping, emergency response, transportation, traffic management and law enforcement, the chief secretary said.

A proposal for direct appointment of professors to 25 per cent of posts in graduate colleges was also accorded Cabinet approval, he added.

The chief secretary said the Cabinet also decided to develop the 'Chaurasi Kutiya' in Rishikesh associated with the famous English rock band Beatles as an international heritage tourism destination.

'Chaurasi Kuti', which falls in the Rajaji Tiger Reserve area, also known as the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Ashram or Beatles ashram was visited by the world-famous rock band in the 1970s. The band stayed there for more than a month, learnt transcendental meditation and composed some of their famous songs.

