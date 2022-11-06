Uttarkashi, November 6: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on Richter scale was recorded in Uttarkhand's Tehri on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 06-11-2022, 08:33:03 IST, Lat: 30.67 & Long: 78.60, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 17km ESE of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand," NCS tweeted.

Earlier on November 2, the earthquake jolts were felt with an intensity of 10 km depth and 23.28 latitudes with 80.35 longitude in Madhya Pradesh's Pachmarhi. It was recorded at 3.9 on the Richter Scale.

The movement of tectonic plates was felt near Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang on the same day (November 2) which was recorded at 3.7 on the Richter scale.

The NCS had also informed on October 20 that an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 was felt in Gujarat's Surat while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in his hometown for the launch Mission LiFE in Kevadia.

