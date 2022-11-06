Agartala, Nov 6: In a gruesome murder case, a teenaged boy killed four members of his family, including mother and sister, in Tripura's Dhalai district, police said on Sunday.

The police arrested accused Supriya Debnath,15, on Sunday when he went to the market to sell a duck. A police official said that Supriya killed his grandfather Badal Debnath, 70, mother Samita Debnath, 32, sister Suparna Debnath, 10, aunt Rekha Deb,42, with an axe when the victims were sleeping, late on Saturday night. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 10-Year-Old Boy Rapes Class 3 Girl Student After Watching Porn in Kanpur; Booked.

The horrific incident occurred at Durai Shib Bari village under Kamalpur police station in eastern Tripura's Dhalai district. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Heartbroken Over Death of Stray Dog, Girl Jumps Off Water Tank in Meerut, Dies.

Further investigation is going on to ascertain the motive of the crime, the official added.

