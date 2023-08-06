Tehri Garhwal, August 6: Two children were killed after a wall of a house collapsed in Maroda village, an official statement said on Sunday. In this regard, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said that the wall behind the house broke due to rains in the night in village Maroda, Tehsil Dhanaulti in which two children got buried.

The duo were declared brough dead at a nearby hospital. "The wall behind the house of Praveen Das broke due to rain in the night in Maroda village of Tehsil Dhanaulti, in which his two children got buried. Revenue sub-inspector, police took the children out of the debris, and both the children were taken to Primary Healthcare and were declared brought dead by the doctor," an official statement said. 2 Dead in Wall Collapse Incident Following Heavy Rain in Uttarakhand.

SDRF rescue team said that it reached the spot with the necessary equipment and is on alert for any eventuality. Following heavy rainfall on Saturday night, a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team launched a relief and rescue operation after waterlogging in Bhopalpani village in Uttarakhand's Dehradun. Rain Forecast in India: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Across Country in Next 4-5 Days, Northeast To Witness Increase in Rain Activity.

According to officials, the SDRF team was informed late at night by the Disaster Control Room, Dehradun, that some houses in the Bhopalpani village between Thana and Soda-Sarauli were flooded due to heavy rains.

