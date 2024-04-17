Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], April 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Wednesday that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are 'historic' and people are determined to make the Bharatiya Janata Party victorious for the third time.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the 'Surya Tilak' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya earlier in the day.

Addressing the roadshow in Nainital, CM Dhami said, "Ram Lalla, who was outside his birthplace for the last 500 years, is celebrating his birth anniversary in the grand palace. I would like to thank PM Modi for this on behalf of all the people of Devbhoomi, Uttarakhand."

"This time the election is historic. The whole country is talking about the same thing that PM Modi is going to become Prime Minister for the third time with a huge majority. The people of Uttarakhand will contribute in fulfilling the slogan of 400 paar," the Chief Minister said.

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya witnessed the unique event at noon as the forehead of the Ram Lalla idol was anointed with a ray of sunlight, known as 'Surya Tilak' on the occasion of Ram Navami today.

This is the first Ram Navami after the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Lord Ram by PM Modi on January 22 in Ayodhya.

Earlier in the day, while speaking to reporters in Nainital, CM Dhami said urged the voters to participate in the Lok Sabha elections in huge numbers.

"I appeal to the voters of Uttarakhand that this is the biggest festival of democracy...Everyone should take part in voting. Every single vote of yours will change the direction and condition of the country and it will create history. Prime Minister has devoted his every moment for the country in the last 10 years."

He heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he has special affection for the state of Uttarakhand.

"He has laid special care for Uttarakhand. It is in PM Modi's heart. He has a special affection for the place. It is the opportunity for all the people in Uttarakhand, that we vote in high numbers and make PM Modi victorious for the third time...It will be a historic win," he added.

The Lok Sabha elections for all five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand are scheduled to take place in a single phase on April 19. To increase voter turnout in the hill state, more than 11,000 polling booths are being set up across the state. The counting of votes is scheduled on June 4.

Notably, the BJP won all five seats in both the 2014 and 2019 general elections and will be looking forward to repeating its performance. (ANI)

