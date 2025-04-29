Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], April 29 (ANI): In a spiritually significant event marking the arrival of the Char Dham Yatra season, the festive palanquin (doli) carrying the idol of goddess Ganga departed from her winter residence in Mukhaba village and is on its way to Gangotri Dham.

Drums, dhols, and thousands of devotees accompanied the procession. The palanquin's departure heralds the formal reopening of the revered Gangotri temple.

The doors of Shri Gangotri Dham will be ceremonially opened tomorrow, on Akshaya Tritiya (April 30) during the auspicious hour (shubh muhurat), as per the Hindu calendar.

The annual ritual attracts thousands of devotees from across the country, marking the beginning of the pilgrimage to one of the holiest shrines in the Indian Himalayas.

Earlier in the day, the first batch of devotees departed for Haridwar ahead of the Char Dham Yatra, which is scheduled to begin on April 30.

The portals of the Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams are set to open on April 30, whereas the gates of Kedarnath Dham will open on May 2, followed by Badrinath Dham, which is scheduled to open on May 4.

The preparations for the opening of Kedarnath Temple for the Char Dham Yatra 2025 are in full swing.

As part of the rituals leading up to the event, the Panchmukhi (five-faced) idol of Lord Kedarnath was ceremonially sent off to the shrine on Monday.

Before embarking on the journey, a special worship ceremony was held at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, Uttarakhand.

The Panchmukhi idol, after undergoing a traditional Panch-Snan (fivefold ceremonial bath) and decoration, was placed on a decorated palanquin (doli). School children and residents lined the streets to welcome the doli with devotion.

According to the schedule, the doli proceeded to Phata on Tuesday, April 29. It will then move to Gaurikund on Wednesday, April 30. On Thursday, May 1, it is expected to reach Kedarnath Dham by evening.

The Kedarnath temple doors will open for devotees at 7:00 AM on Friday, May 2.

Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) media in-charge, Dr Harish Gaur, said in a press release that preparations at Kedarnath Dham are complete. Arrangements have been made for drinking water, electricity, and accommodations for priests and temple staff.

Additionally, with the registration process for the Char Dham Yatra commencing on Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is confident that all preparations are in place to conduct a successful Yatra.

"All preparations for Char Dham Yatra 2025 have been done," CM Dhami told ANI, adding, "Yamunotri and Gangotri doors will open on April 30; Kedarnath Dham on May 2; whereas Badrinath Dham will open on May 4."

Dhami further informed that all security arrangements related to travel and accommodation have been completed.

The Char Dham Yatra 2025 registration also began on Monday, with special registration counters set up for people with disabilities, senior citizens, and foreign nationals. Additionally, 20 free registration counters have been installed, District Tourism Officer Shushil Nautiyal said. (ANI)

