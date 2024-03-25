Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 25 (ANI): Polling parties will leave for 12 centres in Uttarakhand three days before the polling. These include 11 centres in Uttarkashi and 1 polling station in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand Chief Electoral Officer, BVRC Purushottam, said.

Lok Sabha elections in Uttarakhand are scheduled to take place on April 19, as per the Election Commission of India.

This election will be held in a single phase, covering all constituencies. The BJP won all the parliamentary constituencies in the state in both the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

There are 5 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttarakhand, including Almora, Garhwal (Pauri), Haridwar, Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar, and Tehri Garhwal.

To conduct the Lok Sabha General Election 2024 in the state safely and peacefully, Chief Electoral Officer Purushottam has instructed all the District Election Officers to complete all the necessary arrangements related to the polling on time. He has been instructed to keep all the arrangements smooth at all polling stations as per all the basic requirements and the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

12 P minus three polling stations have been set up in the state, given the difficult geographical conditions for the general election in 2024. Polling parties for these polling stations will be dispatched from the district headquarters three days before the poll.

Of the polling stations where polling parties will be dispatched three days in advance, 11 are in Uttarkashi district and one in Pithoragarh district. The P minus three polling stations in Uttarkashi district's Purola assembly constituency are Government Higher Primary School Kalap, Government Primary School Liwadi, Government Primary School Kasala, Government Primary School Rala, Government Higher Primary School Fitari, Government Primary School Osla, Government Primary School Pawani, Government Primary School Gangad, Government Primary School Bari, Government Primary School Seva and Government Primary School Hadwadi, while Government Primary School Kanar in the Dharchula assembly constituency of Pithoragarh district is also included in the P-minus three polling stations.

For P minus three polling stations, polling parties will leave for polling stations three days in advance with EVMs and other election material.

On the first night, polling personnel will be able to stay in government buildings. They will have to give this information to people of all political parties. So that they can keep an eye on EVMs and other election material. All necessary arrangements have been made to ensure that every voter gets the right to vote in this great festival of democracy. Voting centres have been set up at nearby places for voters living in remote areas to exercise their right to vote. These are the polling stations, which are located in snowy, extremely difficult geographical conditions and mountainous areas, he said. (ANI)

