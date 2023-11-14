New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul on Tuesday lauded the establishment of 1,60,000 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres, stating that they are critical to ensuring delivery of affordable and accessible healthcare services in rural areas.

Dr Paul inaugurated the Ayushman Bhav Health Pavilion at the 42nd India International Trade Fair here and said Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) records "will play an instrumental role in ensuring delivery of healthcare services across the nation."

He said the trade fair offers an opportunity to present various healthcare initiatives.

The theme of this year's pavilion of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, United by Trade", while the theme of the Health Pavilion is "Ayushman Bhava".

Addressing a gathering, Dr Paul lauded different health kiosks focused on preventive, curative and rehabilitative healthcare, informing the public on comprehensive health schemes being offered by the government.

Lauding the stalls at the pavilion, he emphasised on the importance of creating awareness for diseases and hence availing required treatment and mitigating any adverse impact as far as possible.

Dr Paul said awareness among the public would lead to behavioral change by way of endorsing good health practices.

Citing the recent initiative to deal with sickle cell anaemia, Dr Paul highlighted the importance of generating awareness via counselling to ensure correct treatment and mitigate adverse effects of the disease.

Reflecting on the issue of adolescent health, he stated, "It is imperative to strengthen health systems to ensure a healthy future for the coming generation."

