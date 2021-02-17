New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Over 15,300 beneficiaries received COVID-19 vaccine shots on Wednesday, while the number of people who got second dose dropped compared to the corresponding figures a day before, according to data shared by officials.

On Tuesday, 15,053 people were vaccinated, out of whom 2,532 were those who had got their second dose.

On Wednesday, 15,337 beneficiaries got the shots in total, with an overall turnout of about 51 per cent spread across 300 vaccination centre, according to official data.

Our of these, 1,072 were those who got their second dose on Wednesday, officials said.

The vaccination drive, started on January 16, has picked up pace in the last one week, and on Monday, 2,191 healthcare workers who had received their first shots four weeks ago, had got their second dose.

"Four minor cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported," the official said.

Under the nationwide mega vaccination drive launched on January 16, a total of 4,319 (53 per cent) health workers against a target of 8,117, were administered the shots at 81 centres across the city on day one.

As per doctors, the second dose is to be given to a beneficiary after a gap of 28 days.

On Saturday, a total of 13,768 beneficiaries received vaccine shots and second dose began to be given to healthcare workers who had received the first jab 28 days ago.

On the second scheduled day after the roll-out of the exercise on January 16, the figures had stood at 3,598 (44 per cent of the target). The sharp fall had come after one severe and 50 minor adverse effect cases were reported on the opening day of the vaccination drive.

The count on the third scheduled day was much higher at 4,936 (48 per cent).

Delhi recorded 94 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest in over nine months, while the positivity rate slipped to 0.17 per cent, authorities said.

One fatality was also registered on Tuesday, taking the death toll in the city to 10,894, according to the health bulletin issued by the city government.

The district-wise distribution of total four AEFI cases on Wednesday was - Central Delhi (1), East Delhi (0), New Delhi (0), Northwest Delhi (0), North East Delhi (0), North West Delhi (0), Shahdara (2), South Delhi (1), South East Delhi (0), South West Delhi (0) and West Delhi (0), according to the data shared by authorities. PTI KND

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)