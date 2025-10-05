Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 5 (ANI): The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) on Monday announced the temporary suspension of the Vaishno Devi Yatra in view of an adverse weather forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the Board, the pilgrimage to the revered shrine will remain halted from October 5 to 7, 2025, and is expected to resume on October 8, 2025, once the weather conditions improve.

"In view of the inclement weather advisory issued by IMD, Vaishno Devi Yatra shall remain suspended from 5th to 7th October 2025 and will resume on October 8 " the Shrine Board said in an official statement.

Earlier, the Vaishno Devi Yatra was suspended after a landslide on August 26 that killed 34 people and injured several. The disaster struck in the afternoon, around 3 pm, when heavy rains triggered a massive landslide near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkuwari, about halfway along the 12-kilometre trek from Katra to the shrine. (ANI)

