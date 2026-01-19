Cairo [Egypt], January 19 (ANI): India's para badminton stars Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam delivered a commanding performance at the SPIRO SPATHIS Egypt Para Badminton International 2026, clinching double gold medals in singles and men's doubles to mark a dream start to the season ahead of next month's World Championships.

Pramod Bhagat showcased grit and experience in the SL3 men's singles final, defeating compatriot Umesh Vikram Kumar in a thrilling three-set encounter. After conceding a closely-fought opening game 19-21, Pramod raised his intensity and tactical sharpness to take the next two sets 21-15 and 21-13, sealing victory in a match lasting over an hour.In the SL4 men's singles category, Sukant Kadam underlined his consistency and mental toughness, overcoming India's Surya Kant Yadav in straight games. Both games went down to the wire, with Sukant prevailing 27-25, 21-18 in a high-quality final.

The Indian duo then combined forces in the SL3-SL4 men's doubles event, where Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam were awarded the gold medal following a walkover in the final against fellow Indians Umesh Vikram Kumar and Surya Kant Yadav, completing a memorable double-gold outing.

An elated Pramod Bhagat said, "This tournament was extremely important for me, especially with the World Championships coming up next month. The singles final tested my patience and fitness, and I'm really happy with the way I responded after losing the first set. Winning double gold with Sukant makes it even more special. It's a great confidence booster."

An excited Sukant Kadam added, "I'm very satisfied with my performance here in Egypt. The singles final was mentally demanding, and I had to stay composed till the very end. Partnering with Pramod in doubles and winning gold together is always special. This is exactly the kind of start we were aiming for this season."

India enjoyed a highly successful campaign at the tournament, with gold medals also coming from Nitesh Kumar, Thulasimathi Murugesan, Alphia James, and the women's doubles pair of Manasi Joshi and Thulasimathi Murugesan. Several Indian shuttlers added silver and bronze medals across categories, underlining the depth and strength of the country's para badminton programme.

With double gold in Egypt, Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam have set the tone for the year, sending a strong message ahead of the upcoming World Championships as they continue to lead India's charge on the global para badminton stage.(ANI)

