Chandigarh, Aug 25 (PTI) The Punjab government on Tuesday said it has extended the validity of vehicle related documents including driving licences and registration certificates (RCs) till December 31, 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Transport minister Razia Sultana said the driving licences, RCs or permits that have expired in February and could not be renewed due to lockdown restrictions or the documents expiring by December 31, would be treated as valid till December 31 this year.

Sultana, in a statement here, said the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued fresh instructions on Monday related to driving licences, registration certificates and permits.

She said that the concerned authorities have also been apprised in this regard so that people are not put to inconvenience.

She said the police and transport departments, besides all deputy commissioners, have been directed to ensure smooth movement of vehicles.

