Gurugram, Mar 15 (PTI) Six students of a private university were booked for allegedly thrashed a Sultanpur bird sanctuary inspector, police said here on Tuesday.

The accused were drunk and creating ruckus outside a government housing society of the Tourism Department and the complainant had stopped them.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Smartphone To Go on Sale Tomorrow at 12 PM Via Flipkart.

Five students were caught and one got injured while trying to flee.

Police released them on bail after they joined investigation.

Also Read | iQoo Z6 5G Smartphone To Be Launched in India Tomorrow; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

An FIR has been registered at the Farrukhnagar police station.

According to the complaint filed by Rajesh Kumar, who is a wildlife inspector in Sultanpur National Park, on Monday late evening when he was returning to the residential colony from his office, he saw the youths drinking alcohol in the open.

“The youths had kept a bottle of liquor on the bonnet of the car. When I objected, first they abused me and then started beating me up with sticks. They hit on my head with a stick and I was injured,” the inspector said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against all six under Sections 147 (riots), 148 (unlawful assembly), 160 (affray), 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at the Farrukhnagar police station.

“All five joined investigation and were released on police bail after warning while one is being treated in hospital. We are verifying facts and further action will be taken as per the law,” said ASI Om Prakash.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)