New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen Rs 12.71 crore in bank balances, fixed deposits, mutual funds and seized cash amounting to Rs 26 lakh apart from large number of incriminating documents and devices during searches conducted at 16 different locations across Mumbai in Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) scam, the agency said on Thursday.

ED's Mumbai zonal office took the action during the raids carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, on July 1 in the case.

ED initiated an investigation on the basis of multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) registered by the Mira Bhayandar Police Commissionerate against builders, local henchmen and others. The case pertains to "illegal construction of residential cum commercial buildings on government and private land" under jurisdiction of "Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC)" since 2009.

"Over a period of time, 41 illegal buildings were constructed on the land reserved for 'Sewage Treatment Plant' and 'Dumping Ground' as per the approved development plan of Vasai Virar City. The accused builders and developers have deceived the public at large by constructing illegal buildings on such land and subsequently selling it to the general public by fabricating approval documents," said the ED in a statement.

"Even with prior knowledge that these buildings were unauthorised and would eventually be demolished, the developers misled the people by selling rooms in these buildings, thereby committing serious fraud."

Bombay High Court in its order dated July 8, 2024, ordered the demolition of all 41 buildings. Thereafter, a Special Leave Petition (SLP) was filed before the Supreme Court by the families residing in 41 illegal buildings, which was dismissed. The demolition of all 41 buildings was completed by VVMC on February 20, 2025.

ED investigation revealed that "a large cartel of architects, chartered accountants, liasoners and VVCMC officials and officers are operating in collusion with each other in the jurisdiction of VVCMC."

"This cartel is responsible for large-scale illegal construction in the Jurisdiction of VVCMC."

During the course of the search operation, the agency said, a large number of incriminating digital devices have been seized, which reveal the involvement of VVCMC officials in the perpetration of this large-scale illegal construction scam.

"The digital devices also revealed the close nexus of VVCMC officials and officers with the architects, CA's, liasoners and the extent of large-scale corruption and black money flowing in the VVCMC to get the approval for construction of buildings," the federal agency further said.

Earlier, search operations in the case led to seizure of Rs 8.68 crore (approximately) cash and Rs 23.25 crore worth of diamond-studded jewellery and bullion, added the ED. (ANI)

