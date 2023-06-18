Lucknow(Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): In a high-level meeting held on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the progress of ongoing projects related to the renovation and beautification of the holy Naimisharanya Dham and nearby tourist places.

He gave the necessary guidelines for the establishment of the Ved Science Centre (Ved Vigyan Kendra) in Naimisharanya while setting a time limit for each project.

With the aim of overall development of Naimisharanya, the holy abode of 88,000 sages, the state government has recently constituted Shri Naimisharanya Dham Teerth Vikas Parishad.

The state government is promoting all possibilities of religious tourism development here. Every project being undertaken here should be completed with quality and within the stipulated time frame, the Chief Minister instructed.

With the objective of honouring the ancient faith and promoting Vedic knowledge, the establishment of a Ved Science Centre (Ved Vigyan Kendra) should be done as soon as possible in the sacred Naimisharanya Dham located in Sitapur district, Yogi Adityanath directed

Budgetary provisions have also been made in this regard. The establishment of a Ved Science Study Center will enable the dissemination of preserved knowledge from the Vedas and Puranas among the general public through study programs.

The Ved Science Center should include administrative buildings, educational facilities, Gurukul (traditional Vedic school), a yoga hall, a yajna shala (fire ritual hall), a temple, and other necessary structures.

A planetarium will also be established for students of astronomy. Connect subject experts in every process, from determining the nature of the Ved Science Center to its operation.

The Lalita Devi Temple located in Sidhauli is a significant center of the Sanatan faith. Throughout the year, devotees continue to visit this temple. In order to facilitate the convenience of tourists and devotees, it is necessary to construct a corridor similar to Vindhyavasini Dham. Prepare the necessary proposal for this.

The construction of a grand entrance gate and a Panchamukhi Plaza for the Lalita Devi Temple will be completed swiftly.

After the revival of Naimisharanya, the arrival of tourists and devotees from all over the country and the world will increase rapidly. Sitapur district will be prominently marked on the tourism map.

The Uttar Pradesh government is actively working on a comprehensive development plan for this region with its resources, and now the Central government has also selected Naimisharanya in the Swadesh Darshan-2 scheme.

In Naimisharanya-Misrikh, the main entrances and other gates of Chakratirth are being developed as corridors. The construction work for the entrance pavilion, visitor facilities center, construction of altars for 'aarti', and development of devotee facilities in the Mahadev Temple and ashram premises in Misrikh, along with other planned projects, will be completed by the Tourism Department in any case by September.

Renovation of Sitakund located at Naimish Dham, construction works of Yatri Bhawan, and tourist accommodation will be completed in a time-bound manner. Heliport is also being constructed here for the convenience of tourists and devotees. The construction of the terminal building of the heliport is expected to be expedited.

To establish hotels and guesthouses in Naimisharanya, and encourage private sector participation. Make land available to private investors, and the CSR fund can also be utilized for this purpose.

The tourist accommodation facility located in Neemsar will be operated in a PPP (Public-Private Partnership) mode. This will not only provide convenience to tourists but also enable revenue collection. Select investors and proceed with the necessary actions promptly.

The trial run of the electric bus service from Lucknow to Sitapur was satisfactory. Regularize electric bus service by introducing charging stations. This will greatly benefit the general public. (ANI)

