Bengaluru, May 27 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that vehicle towing in no-parking zones will be reintroduced in Bengaluru as part of efforts to ease the city's growing traffic woes.

He made the announcement after holding a review meeting at the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner's office.

"Vehicles are parked anywhere and everywhere—mostly two-wheelers, but also cars—leading to traffic congestion. Earlier, towing was used to remove such vehicles, and fines were imposed, but the practice was stopped for various reasons. Now, we are going to reintroduce it," Parameshwara said.

Speaking to reporters, he added that while rented towing vehicles were used previously, the plan now is to deploy police vehicles and staff for the task.

"All necessary measures are being taken to ease traffic, and I have given instructions to the concerned authorities in this regard," he said.

Parameshwara noted that he had gathered detailed information on Bengaluru's traffic problems, especially those exacerbated during rains.

With coordinated efforts between the police department and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), he said, the city's traffic issues can be addressed effectively.

According to police data, of the 167 identified traffic congestion points in the city, 19 experience particularly high traffic pressure, with 8 to 9 of them, including the Hebbal and Silk Board junctions, facing severe congestion.

"Efforts should be made to find a permanent solution to these issues. I've asked the traffic police to submit a report to the government within a week suggesting both short-term and immediate action based on their ground-level experience," he said, adding that over 1.3 crore vehicles ply on Bengaluru's roads daily—the majority being two-wheelers.

He further stated that he has reviewed traffic disruptions caused by rain this year.

The traffic police, Parameshwara said, had identified low-lying and waterlogged areas, and areas prone to traffic jams, during meetings held since February.

Based on their findings, suggestions were submitted to the BBMP, but the civic body delayed taking action.

Parameshwara also said he has asked officials to study and provide suggestions for alternate routes.

