India News | Vehicles from Telangana Being Stopped at Garikapadu Checkpost

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 1 (ANI): Vehicles from Telangana are being stopped at Garikapadu checkpost as Andhra Pradesh Police are not allowing them to enter from neighbouring states.

The police are allowing only medical and emergency vehicles to enter Andhra Pradesh.

The central government has allowed for inter-state transport under Lockdown 5.0. Accordingly, the Telangana government has given nod for inter-state transport.

However, the Andhra Pradesh government has not taken any decision in this regard. This caused a heavy traffic jam at the checkpost.

Andhra Pradesh DGP office has issued a statement on Sunday night that inter-state transport will be allowed with certain restrictions, until the state government announces its decision and those who want to come to Andhra Pradesh from neighbouring states must get e-pass through Spandana portal.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 1,268 active cases of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh, 2349 cured/migrated/discharged and 62 deaths. (ANI)

