Panaji, Jan 7 (PTI) Former Goa RSS chief Subhash Velingkar on Thursday accused the BJP government of vendetta after his son was arrested by police on charges of inciting violence during protests against the proposed IIT campus near Valpoi town.

His son Shailendra was one of the leaders who had visited Valpoi on Wednesday to support locals agitating against the proposed IIT campus in their village.

Subhash Velingkar, a friend-turned-foe of the BJP in the state, took to Twitter to criticise the arrest of his son.

Goa BJP govt and party have started part three of their political vendetta, getting my son Shailendra arrested today by Crime Branch.

"They want to crush our family deadly (for) exposing their blunders, he tweeted.

Subhash Velingkar was removed as the Goa RSS chief in 2016 after his constant attack on the then Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar over the issue of medium of instruction in elementary education.

He later formed his own political party the Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) which faired poorly in the Assembly elections of 2017. Subhash Velingkar himself had contested unsuccessfully from Panaji.

When contacted, a senior police officer said Shailendra Velingkar was arrested on charges of inciting violence.

