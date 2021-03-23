New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday condoled the death of sitting Rajya Sabha member A Mohammedjan.

Naidu, who is also the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, said the AIADMK member from Tamil Nadu was an able parliamentarian and nationalist.

"He was a simple and affable leader who served the nation selflessly. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members," the Vice President's Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

Mohammedjan was 72.

