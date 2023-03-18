Unseasonal rains continued to lash parts of Maharashtra as Mumbai, Nashik, Dhule and Nandurbar received unseasonal rainfall on Friday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning stating that multiple cities and districts in Maharashtra may experience a thunderstorm along with light rains till March 20. While Maharashtra has been receiving light to moderate rainfall on and off in the last few days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the quantity of rainfall in the state was below the measurable limit. Mumbai Weather Forecast for Weekend: Light Rainfall and Thunderstorms Likely To Lash City on March 18-19; Drop in Temperatures Expected.

Maharashtra Weather Forecast

17 Mar: Severe weather alerts in Maharashtra next 3, 4 days. Next 2 days warnings by IMD depicted here pl Take care pic.twitter.com/Pr91y5AhZD — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) March 17, 2023

18 Mar, 1.30 am night satellite obs indicates mod thunderstorms over Nandurbar, Dhule, Nashik, Jalgaon Ch Sambhaji Nagar, parts of Vidarbha. Watch for IMD Updates. pic.twitter.com/FhD4eZkB6T — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) March 17, 2023

18 March, IMD GFS Model guidance for 18-19 March indicates possibility of gradual reduction in the severe thunderstorms over Maharashtra. but there could be light to mod rainfall with possibility of thunder too at few places , preferably on east of state. Watch for IMD Updates pl pic.twitter.com/peF4wCYKMX — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) March 17, 2023

