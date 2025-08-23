Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 23 (ANI): Two-time MP and former Communist Party of India general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy passed away on Friday at the age of 83.

Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy visited the Care Hospital in Hyderabad to pay his respects to the veteran CPI leader. He also offered his heartfelt condolences to the family.

"Telangana's former MP and CPI senior leader, Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, has passed away due to illness. Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy paid his respects to the late leader at Care Hospital and offered his heartfelt condolences to the family," a statement from Telangana Congress said.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy termed Suravaram Reddy a prominent "communist warrior" and paid condolences on his demise.

"Prominent Communist warrior... Former General Secretary of CPI. The demise of Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy garu has caused profound shock. Praying to God that his soul may find peace... I express my deep condolences to his family members," he wrote on 'X'.

Bharath Rashtra Samithi Working President KT Rama Rao also remembered the former CPI leader as a "lifelong" fighter for the poor and also a staunch supporter of the Telangana statehood movement.

"With the passing of Comrade Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy garu, former General Secretary of the CPI and ex-MP from Nalgonda, we have lost a towering voice of the people and the Left movement. Suravaram Garu was a lifelong fighter for the poor and a staunch supporter of the Telangana statehood movement. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends. May his soul rest in peace," KTR wrote on 'X'.

Meanwhile, BRS MLC K Kavitha said that Suravaram Reddy's demise is an "irreparable" loss for the nation.

"The demise of CPI senior leader and former National Secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy is an irreparable loss to the entire nation. His commitment and practice as a dedicated communist leader until his last breath serve as an inspiration for future generations. Praying for peace to his soul... I express my deepest condolences to his grieving family members," Kavitha wrote on 'X'. (ANI)

