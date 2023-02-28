Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi takes over as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Naval Command (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Tuesday took over as the new Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) of the Western Naval Command in Mumbai.

Vice Admiral Tripathi was posted as Chief of Personnel naval headquarters in Delhi.

An alumnus of Sainik School Rewa and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, he was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1985.

A Communication and Electronic Warfare specialist, he served on frontline warships of the Navy as Signal Communication Officer and Electronic Warfare Officer, and later as the Executive Officer and Principal Warfare Officer of the Guided Missile Destroyer INS Mumbai.

He commanded Indian Naval Ships Vinash, Kirch and Trishul.

He has also held various important operational and staff appointments which include Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet at Mumbai, Director of Naval Operations, Principal Director Network Centric Operations and Principal Director of Naval Plans at New Delhi.

On promotion to the rank of Rear Admiral, he served as Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Policy and Plans) at IHQ MoD(N) and as the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet.

On promotion to the rank of Vice Admiral in Jun 2019, the Flag Officer was appointed as Commandant of the prestigious Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala, Kerala.

He was the Director General of Naval Operations from Jul 2020 to May 2021, a period that witnessed a high tempo of Naval Maritime Operations.

He ensured that the Navy remained a combat-ready, cohesive and credible force, ready to address a host of complex security challenges despite the round severity of the COVID Pandemic.

The Admiral is a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, where he was awarded the Thimmaiya Medal.

He also attended Naval Higher Command Course and Naval Command College at the US Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Islands in 2007-08, where he won the Prestigious Robert E Bateman International Prize.

Vice Admiral Tripathi is a recipient of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Nausena Medal for devotion to duty.

He is also a keen sportsman and avidly follows tennis, badminton, and cricket.

The Flag Officer is a keen student of international relations, military history, and art & science of leadership.

He is married to Shashi Tripathi, an artist and homemaker and the couple have one son, who is a practising lawyer. (ANI)

