Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 25 (ANI): Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday inaugurated the new Pilgrim Amenities Centre 'Venkatadri Nilayam' along with Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams in Tirupati.

The Vice President, who arrived in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, had attended the Vijayawada Utsav 2025 at Punnamy Ghat in Vijayawada as the Chief Guest.

The event marked a vibrant celebration of culture, spirituality, and development, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Navratri.

Radhakrishnan was accorded a warm welcome at Vijayawada airport by Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister Naidu on Wednesday on his maiden visit to Andhra Pradesh as Vice President.

The Vice-President witnessed a series of cultural performances that showcased the rich artistic traditions of Andhra Pradesh, followed by an audio-visual presentation on the significance of the Vijayawada Utsav. The festival, celebrated across five locations in the city, is a vibrant showcase of Andhra Pradesh's cultural richness, spiritual heritage, and developmental achievements.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice President described the Vijayawada Utsav as one of the largest cultural festivals in the world and expressed his wish for it to continue for another hundred years, linking people across generations and regions.

Speaking on the significance of Navratri, Radhakrishnan said it is the only festival celebrated continuously for nine days, and it is dedicated solely to Goddesses.

"This reflects the importance our society and culture place on women." The Vice President shared his spiritual experience at the Kanak Durga Temple and Goddess Annapurni, who represents nourishment and compassion. "There can be no act more sacred than feeding the poor. That is the true worship of the goddess," he said.

The Vice President praised the people of Vijayawada for their warmth and affection, noting that while the city is known for its heat and spicy food, its people are the coolest in the country. He expressed confidence that Vijayawada is among the fastest-growing cities in India and will soon become one of Bharat's most marvelous urban cities.

The Vice President commended Andhra Pradesh's farmers for their tireless efforts in feeding the nation and acknowledged the state's fertile land and hardworking spirit. Andhra Pradesh is not only producing rice for itself but for the entire country, he noted.

Radhakrishnan highlighted the state's rapid strides in education, healthcare, infrastructure, public welfare, and urban planning. He remarked that Andhra Pradesh's economic growth is among the highest in the country and that the state is emerging as a hub for technology and innovation, particularly in IT and biotechnology.

He expressed deep gratitude for the love and affection shown by the people during his first official visit outside Delhi as Vice President. (ANI)

