New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): The Vice President of India, C. P. Radhakrishnan, presided over the 39th Convocation Ceremony of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) as Chief Guest in New Delhi on Monday, conferring degrees to over 3.24 lakh graduating learners at different Regional Centres across India, marking as one of the largest annual convocations in the country.

Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, attended the occasion as the Guest of Honour.

Also Read | Khalilur Rahman India Visit: Bangladesh Foreign Minister Arrives in New Delhi, To Hold Key Meetings on April 8.

They jointly conferred PhD degrees and Gold Medals to meritorious students, honouring academic excellence across IGNOU's wide spectrum of programmes.

The ceremony was simultaneously attended by eminent guests at Regional Centres across India. Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Governor of Goa, graced the occasion at the IGNOU Regional Centre in Panaji, while Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, Governor of Tripura, attended the event at the Regional Centre in Agartala. The gathering also drew senior faculty members, academic luminaries, parents, and the graduating students themselves.

Also Read | India Issues Urgent Safety Advisory for Citizens in Iran Amid Escalating Conflict.

The Vice President inaugurated 17 Swayam Prabha Studios at IGNOU Regional Centres spread across the country. These state-of-the-art studios are expected to substantially enhance the production and broadcast of high-quality educational content under the Swayam Prabha initiative, bringing curriculum delivery closer to learners in remote and underserved regions.

CP Radhakrishnan also inaugurated IGNOU Profile 2026 and a dedicated Alumni Portal, which brings together a vast community of approximately 5.3 million alumni, marking one of the largest alumni networks of any university in the world.

The portal is designed to foster sustained engagement between the institution and its graduates, enabling networking, mentorship, and continued learning opportunities long after formal study concludes.

Congratulating the graduating learners, the Vice President spoke about how IGNOU made India proud by connecting and educating citizens. He commended the university's achievement of a NAAC A++ accreditation and its first position in the NIRF rankings in the Open Learning category, distinctions that reflect the institution's commitment to quality, accessibility, and academic rigour.

He noted that "IGNOU as an institution played a profound role in educating, socially uplifting and contributing to the nation's progress."

Appreciating the continual efforts of the university, he said, "IGNOU is no more a 'Distance Learning System', rather it has become a 'Closest Learning System'." He appreciated the remarkable feat by the university in educating women, as 56 percent graduates were women learners at the convocation, another 61 percent from rural India and more than 58 percent from disadvantaged categories.

Supporting the technological advancement in education, he encouraged all to adapt to the scientific developments with accountability and ethics.

While concluding, he said, "Our knowledge helps socially elevating our generations and achieve the dream of our nation to become Viksit Bharat".

Addressing the august gathering, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, praised the tireless efforts of IGNOU and its academic system for truly transforming education for decades, making education accessible to all.

In the age of rapid technological change, artificial intelligence and a pool of digital platforms, he said, students have ample opportunities to grow. He encouraged students to "never stop learning as degrees isn't a halt, rather an encouragement". Motivating graduating learners, he said each one should "hold integrity, hard work and contribution towards society".

IGNOU's Vice Chancellor, Prof. Uma Kanjilal, in her address, welcomed the dignitaries and informed them how the university caters to learners from all generations as being the world's largest university in student enrollment count. She emphasised how the university is tirelessly working towards integrating the Indian language knowledge system.

Motivating graduates from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, she said "education is not a priviledge for few, rather it's a right for all and the degree marks broader career opportunities for all deserving candidates."

As the University honours graduates spread across 51 Regional Centres and five Overseas Centres, each poised to cross a defining academic threshold, the convocation marked not merely the conferment of degrees, but the culmination of years of discipline, resilience and intellectual endeavour. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)