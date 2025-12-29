New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan will be on a two-day visit to Puducherry, Kerala and Tamil Nadu on December 29 and 30.

On December 29, the Vice-President will attend a civic reception, unveil the statue of Mahakavi Bharathiar, and launch a housing project under the Smart City Mission in Puducherry, according to the Vice President's Secretariat. He will also participate as the Chief Guest at the 30th Convocation of Pondicherry University, Puducherry.

Later on the same day, the Vice-President will travel to Kerala and attend the Trivandrum Fest 2025.

On December 30, the Vice-President will participate in the 93rd Sivagiri Pilgrimage at Varkala, Kerala. He will also inaugurate the public meeting of the conclusion of the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram.

Later the same day, the Vice-President will participate as the Chief Guest at the valedictory ceremony of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam 4.0 in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, Radhakrishnan participated in the birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The event was organised by the Atal Foundation, the vice president's secretariat said in a press release.

Recalling a couplet from the Tamil classic Thirukkural, the Vice-President said that while all human beings are equal by birth, greatness is achieved through one's actions. The Vice-President said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee was no ordinary individual but a mission in himself, who always remained "Atal" in his commitment to principles and values. He observed that Atal Bihari Vajpayee is remembered and honoured for his exemplary actions as a statesman, administrator, parliamentarian, poet, and above all, as a great human being. (ANI)

