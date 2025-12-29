Tamil Nadu, December 28: A substantial fire erupted at a scrap yard in Anna Nagar during the early morning hours on Sunday, consuming a large quantity of dumped waste materials. The blaze, which sent plumes of thick smoke across the locality, required several hours and multiple fire tenders from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services to bring under control. Authorities have confirmed no injuries or fatalities resulted from the incident, though the extent of material damage is significant.

Firefighting efforts commenced shortly after residents reported the incident around 2:00 AM. Ten fire tenders from nearby stations, including Anna Nagar and Villivakkam, were swiftly deployed to the scene. Fire and Rescue Services personnel battled the intense flames for over five hours, facing challenges posed by the highly combustible nature of the accumulated waste, which included plastics, rubber, and other discarded items. Tamil Nadu Fire: 7 Burnt to Death After Massive Blaze Erupts at Private Hospital in Dindigul (Watch Video).

Massive Blaze Erupts at Scrap Yard in Anna Nagar

Major fire at O block, Annanagar east. The fire engine came nearly 30 minutes after it started and water was not enough. Seriously what is the government doing. ⁦@CMOTamilnadu⁩ ⁦@omjasvinMD⁩ pic.twitter.com/j3Blvk99sP — Sandhya V (@Sandhyapalli) December 28, 2025

The operation involved containing the fire to prevent its spread to adjacent properties and cooling down hot spots. The blaze was eventually brought under control by dawn, with damping operations continuing for several more hours to ensure no reignition.

The precise cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials from the Anna Nagar Police and the Fire and Rescue Services department have initiated a joint probe into the incident. While preliminary assessments suggest a possible accidental origin, such as spontaneous combustion due to heat buildup within the waste pile or a carelessly discarded cigarette, all potential causes are being examined. Forensic teams are expected to visit the site to collect evidence. Kovilpatti Fire: Blaze Erupts at Match Factory in Tamil Nadu, Firefighters Rushed To Spot (Watch Video).

Residents expressed concerns over the environmental impact of the smoke and the potential safety risks posed by large accumulations of flammable waste within residential areas. This incident has reignited discussions about waste management practices and the regulation of scrap yards in densely populated urban zones.

