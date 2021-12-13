Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu pays tribute to security personnel who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack (Photo/ ANI)

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid their tribute to the security personnel who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack on the occasion of its 20th anniversary.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other parliamentarians also paid tributes on the occasion.

Also Read | India Reports 7,350 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 202 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had remembered the security personnel who lost their lives in the attack and said that the nation shall forever remain grateful to them for their supreme sacrifice.

"I pay my tributes to all those security personnel who were martyred in the line of duty during the Parliament attack in 2001. Their service to the nation and supreme sacrifice continues to inspire every citizen," PM Modi said in his tweet.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Reportedly Spotted on Company's Official Website, Launch Expected Soon.

On December 13, 2001, five heavily-armed terrorists belonging to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), stormed the Parliament complex in New Delhi and opened fire indiscriminately.

Around 14 people, including security personnel and one civilian, were killed in the attack. The terror strike took place around 40 minutes after Parliament was adjourned and about 100 members were present in the building. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)