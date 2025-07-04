New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be on a two-day visit to Kerala on July 6 and 7, said an official release on Friday.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Dr Sudesh Dhankhar are scheduled to visit Kerala on July 6 and 7. During his visit, Vice President Dhankhar will offer prayers at the Guruvayur Temple in Thrissur, said a release from the Vice President's Secretariat.

Later in the day, he will interact with students and faculty at the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kochi.

Earlier last week, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar addressed a public gathering at 'Sneh Milan Samaroh' in Jaipur and highlighted that national interest should be above party politics.

At the 'Sneh Milan Samaroh,' the Vice President said, "When we travel abroad, there is no ruling or opposition party; we only represent Bharat, and this has now been demonstrated. This step shows that for us, the nation is supreme. National interest is our duty, Bharatiyata is our pride."

"Whenever India is the topic, we do not stand divided. Political differences exist within the country, but there are no personal animosities. This is a powerful message that everyone must understand," he said.

Expressing concern over the current political climate, VP Dhankhar said, "The current political atmosphere and temperature are not healthy, neither for individuals nor for democracy. It is a matter of concern and reflection."

He emphasised, "Power keeps changing hands; the ruling party becomes opposition, the opposition becomes ruling party. But that does not mean we should become enemies. Our enemies may lie across the border, not within the country."

