New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Rajasthan on May 14.

According to Vice President's Secretariat, Dhankhar will offer prayers at the Brahma temple and Shri Jat Shiva temple in Pushkar. He will later visit Kharnal, Nagaur, the birthplace of celebrated and revered social reformer Veer Tejaji.

Later in the day, the Dhankhar will visit Merta City, Nagaur to unveil the statue of former Union Minister Late Nathuram Mirdha.

Renowned freedom fighter and eminent leader of the farming community from Nagaur, Late Nathuram Mirdha was a six-time Member of Lok Sabha and served as a Union Minister from 1979-80 and 1989-90.

He served as Chairman of the National Agriculture Prices Commission. He was also a four-time Member of the Legislative Assembly, Rajasthan and served as a cabinet minister in the Rajasthan government. (ANI)

