New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar is recovering at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, and his progress is satisfactory, sources said on Monday.

Dhankhar was admitted in the hospital at around 2 am on Sunday after he complained of uneasiness and chest pain.

Also Read | Holi 2025: Bihar BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul Asks Muslims To 'Stay Indoors' on Holi, Gets Slammed by Tejashwi Yadav (Watch Video).

The 73-year-old politician was admitted to the critical care unit under Dr Rajiv Narang, head of cardiology at AIIMS Delhi. A group of doctors is monitoring his condition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the hospital on Sunday afternoon and inquired about Dhankhar's health.

Also Read | Human Sacrifice Case in Gujarat: Occultist Hacks Minor Girl to Death With Axe in Front of Her Mother in Chhota Udepur, Places Victim’s Blood on Temple Stairs.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Went to AIIMS and inquired about the health of Vice-President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. I pray for his good health and speedy recovery."

Union Health Minister JP Nadda too has visited AIIMS to inquire about Dhankhar's health.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)