New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar will be on a three-day visit to Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh from 5th to 7th June, according to the official statement.

During this visit, the Vice President will also interact with the students and faculty members of Dr Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture & Forestry, Solan, Himachal Pradesh.

Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Solan, was established on 1 December 1985 with the objective of promoting education, research, and extension education in the fields of Horticulture, Forestry, and allied disciplines.

On Wednesday, Jagdeep Dhankhar spent one day in Mumbai, Maharashtra. During his visit, the Vice President presided as Chief Guest at the 65th and 66th Convocation Ceremonies of the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS) in Mumbai.

Earlier, emphasising that India needs indigenous strength for national security, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Tuesday that war is best avoided from a position of strength.

Speaking at the inaugural session of Rajya Sabha Internship Program-phase 7, the Vice President said that Operation Sindoor has changed the mindset of people massively concerning national security, national economy and national welfare. "We are now nationalistic as never before," he said.

"The recent episode, Operation Sindoor, has changed our mindset massively. We are now nationalistic as never before. And this is reflected in the participation of all political parties in delegations that have gone abroad to project our message of peace and our complete intolerance to terrorism. And therefore, having seen recent events, well, we have no choice. We have no other option but to remain united and grow stronger," he said.

"Like institutions, even political tribes have a moral duty to the national cause, because ultimately, all Institutions, the Legislature, the Judiciary, the Executive, the focal point is national growth, national welfare, public welfare, to generate transparency, accountability, and honesty. On issues of national security, economic progress, all factions need to put national interest over partisan priorities. I will appeal to everyone in the political spectrum to seriously reflect, conclude that on issues of national security, on issues of growth, on issues of our internal security, there must be a consensus. Sometimes politics get too hot for nationalism and security, something we need to overcome," he added.

The Vice President said that technological progress and arms strength also contribute to national strength." For national security, we need indigenous strength. War is best avoided from a position of strength. Peace is secured when you are ever ready for war....strength comes apart from technological prowess, conventional arms strength, from people also." (ANI)

