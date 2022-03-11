New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday interacted with a group of students from Sikkim who were recently evacuated from war-hit Ukraine.

"The Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu interacted with a group of students from Sikkim who were recently evacuated from Ukraine," Vice President of India tweeted from its official account.

Also Read | India Regrets Accidental Firing of Missile Which Landed in Pakistan.

India has evacuated over 20,000 of its citizens from war-hit Ukraine under Operation Ganga.

Earlier today, more flights carrying many Indian students from the city of Sumy in North-Eastern Ukraine landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi (ANI)

Also Read | Maharashtra Budget 2022: Maha Vikas Aghadi Govt Presents Rs 24,353 Crore Deficit Budget; Reduces VAT on Natural Gas to 3% From 13.5%.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)