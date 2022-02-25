Panaji, Feb 25 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will be on a two-day visit to Goa from March 3, authorities said on Friday.

Also Read | Indian Students in Ukraine City Hide in Basement After Russian Invasion, Seek Evacuation.

"Naidu will arrive in Goa on March 3 and leave the state on March 4. He will be accompanied by his wife Usha," the Goa Information and Publicity Department said in a release.

During his visit, the vice president will inaugurate the Durbar Hall at Raj Bhavan, Dona Paula, it said.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Light Rain Predicted in Delhi; Fresh Western Disturbance Likely to Influence Northwest India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)