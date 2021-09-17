New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday, saying his exceptional vision, exemplary leadership and dedicated service have led to all-around growth of the nation.

He also said amid challenges in the last one year, Modi's efforts to encourage the spirit of self-reliance has borne fruits.

"His exceptional vision, exemplary leadership and dedicated service have led to all-round growth of the nation. May he be blessed with a long, healthy and happy life ahead," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

The vice president also wrote a letter to Modi to wish him on his birthday.

In his letter, Naidu prayed that Modi's efforts of nation building are successful and may the prime minister always be healthy and happy.

