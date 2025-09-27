New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Saturday expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the stampede during TVK chief and actor Vijay's public rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur.

The Vice-President also prayed to the Almighty for those injured and receiving treatment in the hospital.

In a post on X, the Vice President wrote, "The tragic incident that occurred at the public meeting held in Karur condolences to the parents who have lost their beloved ones, to their relatives and friends, and to the people of Tamil Nadu who are in inconsolable grief. I pray to the almighty God that those injured and receiving treatment in the hospital may recover fully and swiftly."

31 people were killed while 58 others were injured in a stampede at TVK chief and actor Vijay's public rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday evening, officials said.

The massive crowd at Vijay's rally turned chaotic, triggering panic and a stampede. Several attendees fainted and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Sources said that overcrowding at the venue led to the tragedy.

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the stampede during TVK chief and actor Vijay's public rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur.

She prayed for the swift recovery of people injured in the incident.

In a post on X, the President said, "Anguished to know about the tragic loss of lives in a stampede-like unfortunate incident in Karur district of Tamil Nadu. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the early recovery of those injured."

DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, who arrived at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Karur following the Chief Minister's instructions, stated that MK Stalin will visit Karur tomorrow (Sunday) to assess the situation and meet with the victims and their families. He added that instructions have been given to private hospitals not to collect charges from the injured and to provide all necessary medical care.

"Till now, 31 people have died in the stampede, and 58 people have been admitted to the hospital. After the stampede incident, the CM immediately enquired and ordered the district collector, SP, and me to rush to the hospital, advising us to call extra doctors and provide proper treatment...Tomorrow, the Chief Minister will come here himself. As of now, 46 persons are in a private hospital, and 12 persons are admitted to a government hospital for treatment," Senthil Balaji told reporters.

Tamil Nadu ADGP (Law and Order) Davidson Devarsirvatham told ANI, "There is a possibility that more than 30 people may have died. I am on my way to Karur to inspect the site." (ANI)

