Puducherry, Feb 16 (PTI) Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar will address the 29th convocation of Pondicherry Central University on February 28.

Also Read | Delhi Hit-and-Run Case: Woman Mercedes Runs Over Woman Standing on Road in Anand Vihar, Accused Arrested.

A release from Assistant Registrar of the university K Mahesh on Thursday said that the convocation would be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru auditorium in the university. The Vice President would also declare open four academic complexes on the occasion.

Also Read | US: Fairmount Heights Officer Has Sex With Woman in Custody, Gets Jail Time.

The Assistant Registrar said that 237 candidates would be presented PhD certificates and 189 students who were adjudged toppers in various disciplines in the Under Graduate, Post Graduate and PhD courses would receive gold medals.

The release also said that 21,208 candidates would be presented degrees under regular courses of studies and 10,649 candidates from the Directorate of Distance Education.

Vice Chancellor of the university Gurmeet Singh and other dignitaries would participate in the function.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)