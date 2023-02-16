Maryland, February 16: A former Fairmount Heights officer was sentenced for having sex with a woman who was in his custody. The shocking incident took place on September 6, 2019, at Fairmount Heights police station. The accused has been acquitted of second-degree rape after he was accused of raping a 19-year-old woman after a traffic stop. US: Female Teacher Rapes Student in Exchange for Giving Him ‘Good Grades’ in Missouri, Faces seven Charges for Sex Crimes.

According to the reports, Martique Vanderpool (33), took a female victim into custody during a traffic stop while on duty shortly before midnight on September 6, 2019. Later, he and another officer took the victim to the Fairmount Heights police station where he had sex with the 19-year-old woman. Vanderpool was found guilty of this offense in a jury trial in January. He was sentenced to the maximum penalty of three years with credit for time served.

On the fateful day, the woman was reportedly stopped for a traffic violation. The officers reportedly told the victim they were going to impound her car after she told them she didn't have her license. According to the narrative described in court documents, Vanderpool noticed condoms in the armrest of the victim's vehicle and he asked her if she was a prostitute and suggested they could "work something out." The victim was let go only after she complied with Vanderpool's alleged demands.

