Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has landed in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada airport for a three-day visit.

District officials and public representatives welcomed the Vice president. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Endowments minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, district collector AMD Imtiaz and others were also present there.

Naidu was expected to go to Swarnabharat trust at Atkuru in Krishna district to rest.

On the second day, he will visit CIPET at Surampalli and interact with students.

In the evening he will take part in Swarna Bharat trust program of distributing certificates to those who completed training. The Vice President will leave for Bengaluru on the third day. (ANI)

