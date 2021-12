Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 31 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu arrived at Kochi Naval Airport on Friday on a five-day visit to Kerala.

Kochi City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju, Ernakulam District Collector Jafar Malik, Additional State Protocol Officer MS Harikrishnan received him at the airport, Public Relations Department (PRO), Kerala informed.

The Vice President left for Lakshadweep and will return to Kochi on January 2 and attend various events in the city.

Naidu will be in Kottayam on January 3 and will leave for Nagpur on 4. (ANI)

