New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): A viral video of ex-Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan has emerged, in which he can be seen beating and harassing a group of people after a poster bearing his picture was removed from outside his Okhla residence.

Delhi Police has said that a case will be filed against Khan, who is a former MLA from Okhla.

He can be heard in the video hurling abuses at people, beating them and also forcing them to hold ears while doing squats.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

