Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives after they fell into the well in Ganjbasoda area in Vidisha.

In an official statement, he also said that a compensation of Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured along with free medical treatment.

So far, four bodies have been recovered from the incident site.

On Thursday, several people fell into the well. As many as 19 people have been rescued, informed state's minister Vishwas Sarang, who is present at the spot.

"As the representative of the state government, Vidisha's in-charge minister Vishwas Sarang was present at the spot throughout the night, under his supervision the rescue teams are engaged in rescuing the trapped people," said the Chief Minister.

Chouhan further said that he is constantly in touch with the administration present at the site of the incident and is continuously monitoring the rescue operations. (ANI)

