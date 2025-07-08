Kolkata, Jul 8 (PTI) Vietnam Ambassador to India, Dr Nguyen Thanh Hai, on Tuesday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat and held a discussion on strengthening bilateral ties in various sectors, not limited to business, a well-placed source said.

Discussions were also held to strengthen the comprehensive and strategic partnership between Vietnam and West Bengal, the bureaucrat said.

"The discussions were held mainly to strengthen the bilateral ties between Vietnam and West Bengal in various sectors. The chief minister also welcomed them to the Bengal Global Business Summit and the investment-friendly nature of the government," the official told PTI.

West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant was also present at the meeting, he said.

Besides Hai, Consul General of Vietnam in Mumbai Le Quang Bien, and Counsellor of the Embassy of Vietnam in Delhi Tran Thanh Tung were present at the meeting.

