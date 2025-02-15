New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has ordered a detailed investigation into the expenditure on renovations and luxury additions to 6 Flagstaff Bungalow, the residence of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal renovations.

The CVC has asked the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to conduct a detailed investigation on allegations that "building norms were floated to construct a lavish mansion (Sheesh Mahal) covering 40,000 square yards (8 acres).

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Drug Addict Kills 65-Year-Old Mother After Heated Argument Over Money, Arrested.

The probe was ordered by CVC on February 13 after the CPWD submitted a factual report on Arvind Kejriwal's official CM Residence on the complaint of BJP leader Vijender Gupta.

On October 14, 2024, Gupta filed a complaint with the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) regarding illegal construction at the former residence of ex-Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, located at 6 Flag Staff Road.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 15, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Gupta alleged that Kejriwal flouted building regulations to construct a lavish mansion ('Sheesh Mahal') covering 40,000 square yards (8 acres). The complaint highlighted that government properties, including Plot Nos. 45 and 47 on Rajpur Road (previously housing senior officers and judges in Type-V flats) and two bungalows (8-A & 8-B, Flag Staff Road), were demolished and merged into the new residence, violating ground coverage and floor area ratio (FAR) norms and lacked proper layout plan approvals.

On October 16, the CVC registered the complaint for further examination. In November 2024, the CVC forwarded the complaint to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for further investigation. The CVC assured appropriate action will be taken based on a factual report.

On October 21, BJP leader Vijender Gupta lodged a formal complaint with the Vigilance Commission regarding extravagant spending on the renovation and interior decoration of the Chief Minister's residence at 6, Flag Staff Road.

In his complaint to the Chief Vigilance Commissioner, Gupta wrote about massive financial irregularities, stating that Arvind Kejriwal spent crores of taxpayers' money on luxurious amenities for his residence. He states that the expenditures on luxury items far exceeded reasonable limits and raises serious concerns about corruption.

On November 5, the CVC took cognizance of Gupta's complaint and acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations.

Afterwards, on December 5, a factual report based on Vijender Gupta's complaint was submitted to the CVC by the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), CPWD. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)