Kolkata, February 15: The Kolkata Fatafat Result of today, February 15, will be declared after all rounds or bazis are over. Played from Monday to Sunday, the Kolkata FF lottery is played primarily in the city of joy. Participants who are taking part in today's Kolkata Fatafat, also called Kolkata FF, can check the winning numbers and results on websites such as olkataff.com and kolkataff.in. They can also scroll below to find the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of February 15, 2025.

A total of eight rounds or bazis are played every day. These include 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi. Similar to Satta Matka, the Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF lottery involves placing bets and winning varying prizes. A fast-paced game, the speculative Kolkata FF lottery allows players to win more with minimum investments. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 14, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for February 15, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 146 1

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

What Is Kolkata FF Lottery? Are Lotteries Legal in India?

The civic authorities of Kolkata declare the Kolkata FF Result after all eight rounds (bazis) of the Kolkata Fatafat lottery are completed. The Satta Matka-style lottery game requires participants to choose numbers and place bets. The results of each round or bazi are announced within a gap of 90 minutes. The results of the first round are declared by 10 AM, followed by the results of the other rounds, with the result of the last bazi published by 8:30 PM. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Kolkata FF, or Kolkata Fatafat, is a popular lottery game that has been played in West Bengal's capital city since 2018. While lotteries are legal in 13 states, including West Bengal, where Kolkata FF is played, gambling and betting are banned in India.

