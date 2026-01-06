Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 6 (ANI): The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has recorded serious findings against Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan and the Manappatt Foundation in connection with alleged foreign fund mobilisation for the Punarjani project, pointing to violations of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), 2010, and rules of conduct applicable to legislators.

According to the Vigilance report, under Allegation No. 1, it was revealed that V D Satheesan, MLA, allegedly canvassed £500 each from attendees at a lunch meeting held on October 28, 2018, in Birmingham, UK. The total amount raised during the event was £22,500, equivalent to approximately Rs 19,95,880.44.

The funds were received through a UK-based FCRA account and subsequently routed to the Manappatt Foundation, a Kochi-based NGO, with the assistance of a UK-based organisation, the Midlands International Aid Trust (MIAT).

Vigilance noted that the fund mobilisation took place while Satheesan had obtained political clearance for a "private visit", officially stated as a personal trip to meet friends and visit historical places.

The report states that canvassing or soliciting foreign currency by a sitting MLA amounts to a violation of Section 3(2)(a) of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.

The enquiry officer observed that an "unholy nexus and conspiracy" between the accused parties was evident from the sequence of foreign travel, the stated purpose of the journey, and the process adopted for raising funds. Vigilance further pointed out that Satheesan's voluntary participation in the fund-raising programme in his capacity as an MLA, or acting as a supporter of such an event, amounts to a violation of Rule 41 under Annexure II of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

In addition, the enquiry officer has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against the Manappatt Foundation and its Chairman, Ameer Ahmed, citing numerous suspicious transactions amounting to Rs 1,22,23,152. These transactions were allegedly detected across the foundation's FCRA account, current account, and the personal accounts of its chairman.

The report also reiterates earlier Vigilance findings that the Manappatt Foundation opened a separate bank account for the Punarjani project and conducted transactions between November 27, 2018, and March 8, 2022. Based on available documents, Vigilance has found that a total of Rs 1,27,33,545.24 was collected for the project through a special "Punarjani" account as well as the foundation's FCRA and current accounts.

The enquiry officer has recommended that the Central Government be approached for initiating legal action against V D Satheesan, MLA, and Ameer Ahmed for alleged violations of Section 3(2)(a) of the FCRA Act through a CBI investigation. It has also been recommended that the Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly be informed about the alleged violation of Rule 41 by the Paravur MLA.

The Vigilance report concludes by stating that the competent authority has agreed with the findings and recommendations of the enquiry officer and has submitted the report for further necessary action. (ANI)

