Ahmedabad, September 11: Gujrat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigned from his post on Saturday. His resignation comes a year before the assembly elections in the state.

He took the charge as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on 7 August 2016. He currently represents Gujarat's Rajkot West as MLA. Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Girl Dies, Over 20 Land in Hospital After Consuming Chicken Tandoori Biryani at Arni Restaurant; Owner Detained.

Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)