Bengaluru, Dec 28 (PTI) Seeking guidance and support of senior leaders in taking the party forward, Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Thursday said there is a need to work hard unitedly to achieve victory in all the upcoming elections in the state.

He was speaking at a special meeting of senior state BJP leaders here. It was first such meeting with senior leaders, ever since Vijayendra took over as President last month.

The meet assumes significance as it comes amid differences or disgruntlement in the party following the appointment of Vijayendra as the President and R Ashoka as the legislature party leader.

"The guidance of elders is essential to achieve unprecedented victory in all elections including Lok Sabha. So, everyone's cooperation and guidance is needed," Vijayendra said.

He urged all the senior leaders who participated in the meeting to offer guidance, advice and instructions for the future of the party and to strengthen it.

Vijayendra's father and former Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa, who is also the BJP Parliamentary Board Member, former CMs Basavaraj Bommai and D V Sadananda Gowda, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Kota Shrinivas Poojari, and other important senior leaders attended the meeting.

Acknowledging the contribution of all the senior leaders, Vijayendra said, "With the guidance of all the elders and the cooperation of the youth, let us aim for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, and also the upcoming Zilla Panchayat, Taluk Panchayat and Legislative Council elections, the BJP has to achieve an unprecedented victory."

According to party sources, at the meeting, leaders discussed anti party activities by some leaders, especially senior party MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who has been publicly making statements against the party and its state leadership.

Leaders also discussed bringing Yatnal's comments and activities to the notice of the party high command, so that a stern warning is issued to him.

Yatnal had recently alleged that funds to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore was misappropriated at the time of Covid-19, during the previous BJP regime, under the leadership of then Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Reacting to a question on this statement, state BJP General Secretary P Rajeev on Wednesday had told reporters that the party has taken note of certain recent developments, and the central leadership would take appropriate decisions on the matter.

Yatnal, a former union minister and a known bete noire of Yediyurappa has been publicly making allegations against the veteran leader and Vijayendra for some time now. He had even openly criticised the party's decision to appoint Vijayendra as its state president.

Sources said, at the meeting today, some leaders also raised questions about senior leaders and core committee not being consulted before appointing office bearers to state unit of BJP, to which Vijayendra gave some clarification and assured to take everyone into confidence while making further appointments, like district unit chiefs among others.

Briefing media today, Rajeev said the leaders of the state and the Centre are closely observing all the developments and will take appropriate decisions on all issues at appropriate time.

A strategy has been formulated to win 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state together, by taking all seniors into confidence, he noted. "All the former Chief Ministers, all seniors have given their advice and guidance and it has been decided to form teams and travel across the state for Lok Sabha elections," he added.

