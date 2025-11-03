Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 3 (ANI): Vikram Singh has assumed the charge of Airport Director, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, Kolkata, following the superannuation of Dr. P. R. Beuria, who retired recently after a distinguished tenure with the Airports Authority of India (AAI), a release said.

Vikram Singh, an accomplished professional with over three decades of rich experience in airport operations and management, joined AAI as a Management Trainee in 1995. Over the years, he has held several key operational and administrative positions at major airports, including CSI Airport Mumbai, IGI Airport New Delhi, NSCBI Airport Kolkata, Indian Aviation Academy (IAA), New Delhi and AAI Corporate Headquarters.

He holds a Bachelor's degree in Science from Delhi University and an MBA from BIT Mesra, Ranchi. During his tenure at AAI, he has made significant contributions in the areas of airport operations, airside management, slot allocation, training and change management. He has also been instrumental in the development of training modules and e-learning courses for Airport Professionals and has earned an ICAO-qualified course developer certification, the release said.

Among his notable achievements are- successful handling of large-scale flight movements during special events. Contribution to framing and implementation of new policies for aircraft parking and slot allocation. Active involvement in the operationalisation of new airport infrastructure at Kolkata Airport, Patna and Kushinagar Airport. Development of training programs for Airport Executives on various subjects, as stated in a release.

As the Airport Director of NSCBI Airport, Vikram Singh aims to enhance further passenger facilitation, safety standards, and operational efficiency, while focusing on innovation, sustainability, and stakeholder engagement to support AAI's vision of excellence in aviation infrastructure and services. (ANI)

